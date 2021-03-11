DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.87. 168,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 850,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The stock has a market cap of $101.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a negative return on equity of 474.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DAVIDsTEA stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of DAVIDsTEA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

