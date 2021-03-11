Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 16th

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 16th. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS DCRNU opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II

