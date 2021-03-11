Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $10,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

