Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.16% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $24.39.
About Decibel Therapeutics
Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.
