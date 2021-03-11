Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €137.92 ($162.25).

ETR DHER opened at €103.85 ($122.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is €122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €108.95. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

