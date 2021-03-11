Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €137.92 ($162.25).

ETR DHER opened at €103.85 ($122.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is €122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €108.95. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

