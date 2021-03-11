Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €140.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DHER. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €137.92 ($162.25).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at €103.85 ($122.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €108.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.