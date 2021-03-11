Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €140.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DHER. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €137.92 ($162.25).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €103.85 ($122.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €122.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €108.95.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

