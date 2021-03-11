Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 16,569,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 32,483,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $740.39 million, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 131,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 51,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Denison Mines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 654,135 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,910,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

