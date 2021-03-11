Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Despegar.com stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,398. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $868.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Despegar.com by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after buying an additional 225,130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Despegar.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 67,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Despegar.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 761,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth $10,233,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Analyst Recommendations for Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit