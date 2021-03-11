Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Despegar.com stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,398. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $868.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Despegar.com by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after buying an additional 225,130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Despegar.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 67,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Despegar.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 761,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth $10,233,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

