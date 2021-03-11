Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $67.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price target on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

AerCap stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.35 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AerCap has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $68,994,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $6,307,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

