Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 228.8% from the February 11th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DMIFF remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Diamcor Mining has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

