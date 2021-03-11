DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

