Diversicare Healthcare Services (DVCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:DVCR opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 million, a P/E ratio of 300.30 and a beta of 0.62. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

In other Diversicare Healthcare Services news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 138,641 shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $422,855.05. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

