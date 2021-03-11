Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. Docebo’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Docebo stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,383. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04. Docebo has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Get Docebo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.