Dodge & Cox Trims Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dodge & Cox lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,039,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 359,517 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 1.81% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $553,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Shares of LYB traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.48. 30,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,900. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

