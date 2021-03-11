Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DLTR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.11.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $107.83 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average is $100.85.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

