Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,647.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.