Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the quarter. Domo accounts for about 10.4% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $50,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,379,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 1,952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after buying an additional 929,958 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 1,341.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 374,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Domo by 140.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 368,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 215,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Domo from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $9,515,029.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,759 shares of company stock worth $16,478,979. 15.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.40. 7,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,170. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 3.07. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.