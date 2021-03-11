Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,398 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,880,000 after acquiring an additional 273,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Donaldson by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 29.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 259,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Donaldson by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after buying an additional 347,970 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Donaldson stock opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

