DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

DBL stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $20.93.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.