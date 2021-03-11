DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.04.

DKNG stock opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $72.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DraftKings by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after buying an additional 1,747,764 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,269,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,198,000 after acquiring an additional 484,468 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

