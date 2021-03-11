DREP Hits Market Cap of $46.06 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. One DREP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $46.06 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00051981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.34 or 0.00698929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00066493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00027425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00035995 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,987,310,666 coins and its circulating supply is 3,974,474,965 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

