Drive Shack (DS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DS stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Drive Shack has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $172.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.