Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:DUC opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

