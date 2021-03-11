Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE:DUC opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $10.82.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Company Profile
