Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 14,378 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $117.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AFG. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.