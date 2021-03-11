Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 369.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $311.42 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $276.34 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.