Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 182,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of PBF Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBF. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit