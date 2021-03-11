Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,241,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,295,000 after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after acquiring an additional 432,182 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

