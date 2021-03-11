Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 5,416 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after buying an additional 697,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 234,599 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,686,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $131.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

