Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.25 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Celanese by 55.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $73,861,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Celanese by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,517,000 after buying an additional 185,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $150.10 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

