Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $266.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.65. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.