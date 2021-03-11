Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.54. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,182 shares of company stock worth $15,133,167. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

