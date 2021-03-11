Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $141.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.82.

Shares of EXP opened at $126.79 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $130.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average of $99.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,302 shares of company stock valued at $22,190,232. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

