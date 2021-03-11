Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Trading 6.3% Higher

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.15 and last traded at $54.57. 213,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 274,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Get Eargo alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.91.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.