Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Announces Earnings Results

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.48. 5,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,090. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.07 million, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 2.90.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence bought 638,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.