Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $8.93 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $34,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $730.07. 1,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $715.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $664.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.