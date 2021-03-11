EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Lifted to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EDRVF. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EDP Renováveis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $20.28 on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

