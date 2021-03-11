EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Up 580.3% in February

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 580.3% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,964. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDRVF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

