Edward Rizzuti Sells 250 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $159.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.24 and a 200-day moving average of $132.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $163.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

