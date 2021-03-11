EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 31.1%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price rose 31.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $46.15. Approximately 6,329,839 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,253,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -277.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter worth about $2,284,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

