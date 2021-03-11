El Pollo Loco (LOCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LOCO opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $706.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOCO shares. Truist lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. El Pollo Loco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

