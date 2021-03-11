Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Up 18.2%

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) shot up 18.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.77. 17,704,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 16,879,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOLO. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $469.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 3.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 639,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth $3,001,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth $152,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

