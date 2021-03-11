Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Gap Up to $128.20

Elementis plc (LON:ELM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.20 ($1.67), but opened at GBX 134.30 ($1.75). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 126.30 ($1.65), with a volume of 344,160 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.14. The firm has a market cap of £732.53 million and a P/E ratio of -16.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38.

In other Elementis news, insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total value of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69).

Elementis Company Profile (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

