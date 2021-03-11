Elitium 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $282,604.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Elitium coin can now be bought for about $5.76 or 0.00010058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $173.39 million and approximately $282,604.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00051708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.13 or 0.00701800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00066427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00027523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

