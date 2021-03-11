EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,387,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $126,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EME. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

EME stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.15. 1,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,151. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average is $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $112.31.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.