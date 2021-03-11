Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMA shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

TSE:EMA traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$52.87. 531,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,064. Emera has a one year low of C$42.12 and a one year high of C$58.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 65.48%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

