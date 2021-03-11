Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENGI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price objective on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.65 ($18.41) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.40 ($16.94).

Shares of ENGI opened at €11.97 ($14.08) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.18. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Analyst Recommendations for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit