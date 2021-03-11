Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENGI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price objective on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.65 ($18.41) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.40 ($16.94).

Shares of ENGI opened at €11.97 ($14.08) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.18. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

