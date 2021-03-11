Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.33. 189,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 569,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

