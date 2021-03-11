Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Raised to C$1.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$0.45 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC set a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.10.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

ESI stock opened at C$1.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$231.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$1.59.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,842 shares in the company, valued at C$1,098,334.64.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.