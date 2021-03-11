Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Shares Up 0.6%

Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,046 ($13.67) and last traded at GBX 1,039.50 ($13.58). 1,143,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,571,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,033 ($13.50).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GVC. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Entain PLC (GVC.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,082.82 ($14.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,261.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,075.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

