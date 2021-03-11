EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG) to Issue GBX 6 Dividend

EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON EPG opened at GBX 284 ($3.71) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 279.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 269.42. EP Global Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a market capitalization of £107.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63.

About EP Global Opportunities Trust

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

