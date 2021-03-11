Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $20.60 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 64,181 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Comments


